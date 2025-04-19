Emergency services rush to save person trapped in river bank area early this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury, at 4:30am today (Saturday, April 19).

Three fire crews dispatched from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer in attendance.

Also on the scene were the Land Ambulance Service.

Firefighters rushed to save a person from the river bank area in Shrewsbury. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Upon arrival, the emergency services found a person trapped in soft ground.

Firefighters used a fire service ladder to lift the person from the river bank area.

They were left in the care of paramedics and the incident concluded at 4:58am.