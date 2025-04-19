Former gardener who turned to drug dealing is jailed over county lines role in Shrewsbury
A former gardener who turned to drug dealing after losing his job and home has been jailed after peddling cocaine in Shrewsbury.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Benjamin Ellsey of Loak Road, Albrighton, was spotted in the Shropshire county town at about 10pm on March 4 last year by police officers who suspected him of a being a member of the suspected 'Fire Line' county lines drug dealing operation.
Officers arrested the 34-year-old and conducted a strip search, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Thursday (April 17) and found seven wraps of crack cocaine in his jogging bottoms.
A mobile phone with 77 calls relating to drug dealing was also found in his possession.