Telford MP 'blown away' by generosity of residents and businesses after hundreds of Easter eggs donated
Residents and businesses have been thanked for their generosity after donating hundreds of Easter eggs for children in Telford.
Telford MP Shaun Davies has expressed his delight after more than 350 Easter eggs were donated following an appeal.
The donations were delivered to Darby House by Mr Davies this week and will now be distributed to children in care across the region by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Lived Experience Apprentices.
Telford MP Shaun Davies said: "I have been absolutely blown away by the kindness and generosity shown by the people of Telford in response to this appeal.
"This has been a true community-wide effort, with incredible support from a wide range of local businesses - from Telford-based defence giant RBSL to Dawley High Street’s Sweetcheeks, and many more in between.
"Community groups have also rallied behind the cause, from men’s support group Primal Instinct to the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, who helped with transport. And of course, none of this would have been possible without the amazing residents who answered our call. Thank you.”