'Gutted' locals and tourists in the Quarry react to news of Shrewsbury Flower Show being cancelled

The Shrewsbury Flower Show, held annually in The Quarry, is believed to be one of the longest running flower shows in the world.

In recent years, the show has struggled against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, a bomb scare in 2023 and the much-loved fireworks display being cancelled due to a heatwave, leaving visitors bitterly disappointed.

Now the Shropshire Horticultural Society, which organises the show, has pulled the plug for 2025. This year would have marked the 150th anniversary of the show in its current form.

Shrewsbury Town Council said it was "saddened" by Wednesday's announcement, and that until last week officers had been working with representatives of the flower show on plans for the August event.

We decided to visit locals and tourists in the Quarry to find out how they felt about the cancellation.

Standing in the Quarry and looking at bright yellow tulips, pensioners Edward and Lesley Jones told the Shropshire Star that they’re saddened to hear that the longstanding show will not be going ahead this year - but understand why the decision has been made.