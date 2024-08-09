Watch: Shrewsbury Flower Show 'bouncing back' with more exhibitors as event gets underway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Florists and traders have been putting the finishing touches to their display ahead of the town's biggest annual event getting underway today.

The show had been hit with difficulties in recent years including a bomb hoax last year, criticism over the fireworks being cancelled in 2022 due to the extreme heat and the Covid pandemic causing it to be suspended in 2020 and 2021.

Mike King of Shropshire Sarracenias

The build up this year has been slightly marred by concerns over protests possibly taking place in the town centre amid national anarchy and chaos involving riots and looting.

However, exhibitors are upbeat about this year's event, believing it could be the biggest in recent years.

Paul Dibley from Dibley's Houseplants

Mike King, of Shropshire Sarracenias, said: "There's twice as many, if not three times as many exhibitors in this marquee as there was last two years, so it's bouncing back.