Help catch bomb scare 'idiot', urges chairman after Shrewsbury Flower Show survives chaos for 'wonderful' comeback

The event, possibly the biggest on the Shropshire calendar, was marred on Friday night when the Quarry had to be evacuated after an anonymous call was made saying two "suspicious packages" had been left in the arena.
The Shrewsbury Flower Show chairman slammed the "idiot" whose bomb scare hoax threw the event into chaos - but hailed traders and punters for making a "wonderful" comeback.
