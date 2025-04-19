Firm behind controversial battery storage facility overlooking Ironbridge Gorge launches appeal over refusal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans were first submitted in 2023 by company Lower Coalmoor BESS Ltd to build a new battery energy storage system off Jiggers Bank in Coalbrookdale near Ironbridge.

After generating backlash from several councillors and residents, the plans looked to be getting the green light from council planning officers but were subsequently refused when they went before councillors in September last year.

Now, the company are appealing the decision with the Government's planning inspectorate.

The purpose of the battery energy storage system (BESS) is to store excess energy to enable it to be used during times of peak demand.

The infrastructure at the proposed site in Coalbrookdale included several buildings up to around 4 metres in height and a metering substation around 6.8m in height.

It was proposed to be operational for 40 years and - according to the planning statement - at the end of its life, all above-ground infrastructure would be decommissioned, removed and the land returned to its original condition as an open field.

During the first consultation stage, 36 neighbours from 31 properties objected to the scheme, raising concerns of - among other things - the risk of fire and ensuing pollution, the ecological and visual impact and concerns about traffic.

Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers concluded that the development could "in all likelihood" be located elsewhere that would "have less of a visual impact", they ultimately ruled that the issue of climate change gave weight to the plans.

In their report to the council's planning committee, they warned that the government inspectorate had recently allowed similar appeals in the area.

The report states: "Recent public inquiries at New Works Lane and Steeraway Farm for solar farms within the rural area were allowed by the inspector despite the visual impact on landscape over a much larger area, albeit one less sensitive than the World Heritage Site.

"These decisions indicate the general direction of travel from the government and the council needs to be mindful of this when making decisions."

When the report went before councillors at a meeting last September they rejected the scheme, raising concerns over land stability in the area.

A hearing date for the appeal is not yet set, with statements due on May 8. Updates can be found on the planning inspectorate website using reference number: APP/C3240/W/25/3362344