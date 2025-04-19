M6 connecting Telford and Staffordshire shut due to police incident as traffic mounted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The M6 northbound between J12, A5 in Telford, and J13, A449 in Staffordshire, was shut due to an ongoing police incident earlier today (Saturday, April 19).

Officers from Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Road Crime Team and National Highways were on the scene.

Junction 12 was closed for a number of hours this morning due to a police incident. Photo: PA

They issued a full closure at J12 before assisting road users caught in the closure.

As the incident was resolved about an hour ago, the closure at the junction was lifted but delays of 45 minutes remains.