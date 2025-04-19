Telford burglar, 35, admits stealing Chevrolet from Wellington house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daniel Thomson, aged 35, burgled a house in Frank Shayler Close, Wellington on March 2 this year, stealing a Chevrolet car.

He damaged the door and window at the property in the process.

That came a day after Thomson stole bottles of alcohol worth £267 from a Co-op store in Shifnal.

Thomson, of Park Street, Shifnal, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and theft.

Recorder Julian Taylor adjourned Thomson’s sentence to May 19 for a report from the victim.

Thomson will remain in custody until then.