Telford entrepreneur's relaxing boost for tired key workers

Gemma Vujnovic of the Telford-based company Soul Shropshire heard from health workers, police officers and others helping to keep the country ticking during the coronavirus crisis and decided she could help them de-stress with her company's flagship range.

She has given out new essential oil 'pulse points' to the Princess Royal Hospital, the 'protecting vulnerable people unit' at Shrewsbury Police Station, the Bank House residential care home in Newport, the Malinslee health centre, L. Tranter & Son funeral directors, nurses at Stoke Heath prison and more.

She wrote to each of them: "I believe that our products can help and support people whilst also looking elegant in the home. From the very beginning Soul was created with a desire to support wellbeing through offering a range that contain pure essential oils.

"I’ve been recently inundated with messages from key workers who are under a lot of strain and pressure due to Covid-19, who are benefitting from our best-selling Relax range. It’s designed to help with anxiety, emotional stress and aid sleep.

Covid-19 coverage:

"With this in mind, I’ve designed pulse points on the go, packed with the essential oils that are blended in our Relax range. Simply roll on these effective essential oils to de-stress, on the wrists, temples and behind the ears to activate the intensive blend to help you relax.

"It would be my absolute pleasure to gift these to the front line staff... they are true heroes and I’m very grateful."

Advertising

Gemma got a number of grateful messages in return, some saying that her kind note brought tears to eyes.

The pulse points are now on sale and to go even further, Gemma will donate 15 per cent of the profits from each sale to the NHS.

To learn more and to contact Gemma, visit soulcandles.co.uk