Fly-tipping couple caught on CCTV dumping piles of rubbish

Video shows the moment a couple was caught flytipping piles of cardboard and rotten food waste on a country road - before being fined £3,000.

CCTV cameras set up on a rural road near Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, captured the couple fly-tipping on two separate occasions.

The couple arrived on a white van and dumped piles of cardboard, plastic and rotten food - all of which came from a commercial business.

Video grab of a couple flytipping on a rural road near Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire. Video shows the moment a couple was caught flytipping piles of cardboard and rotten food waste on a country road - before being fined £3,000. CCTV cameras set up on a rural road near Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, captured the couple fly-tipping on two separate occasions.The couple arrived on a white van and dumped piles of cardboard, plastic and rotten food - all of which came from a commercial business. Officers were able to trace the couple after their vehicle and registration was also captured in the footage.

Officers were able to trace the couple after their vehicle and registration was also captured in the footage.

When interviewed, they claimed to be unaware that it was illegal to dump their waste in this way.

The couple from Swindon was then issued with fixed penalty notices (FPNs) totalling £3,000.

Video grab of a couple flytipping on a rural road near Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire. Video shows the moment a couple was caught flytipping piles of cardboard and rotten food waste on a country road - before being fined £3,000. CCTV cameras set up on a rural road near Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, captured the couple fly-tipping on two separate occasions.The couple arrived on a white van and dumped piles of cardboard, plastic and rotten food - all of which came from a commercial business. Officers were able to trace the couple after their vehicle and registration was also captured in the footage.

Cllr Martin Smith, Cabinet Member for Highways, Street Scene and Flooding, said: "Fly-tipping is not only unsightly, it is also illegal and we are committed to tackling those who choose to dump their waste in this way.

"Anyone caught fly-tipping can be ordered to pay a £1,000 fixed penalty notice or be taken to court, where they could face an unlimited fine or imprisonment.

"As part of our We're Targeting Fly-tippers campaign in Wiltshire, we not only fine or prosecute offenders but also to educate people in the correct way to dispose of their waste.

"In this case, the business owners should dispose of their waste through registered waste carriers."