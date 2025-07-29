'We are open despite road works' - Shrewsbury business claim they are 'losing thousands' due to gas company failing to erect signs

Cadent Gas began digging up Longden Road in the county town last week.

The planned works are for “essential maintenance” of the gas mains and are schedule to continue for three weeks.

But businesses in Longden Road say since the road closure last Tuesday, they have lost thousands in lost trade as no signs have been erected informing people that businesses on the street are trading as normal.

Jacqueline Smith who runs Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli, said the works resulted in her having just two customers walk through the door on one of her busiest days of the week

She said: “I opened on Wednesday and I think the works started on Tuesday.