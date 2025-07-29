Lifelong friends to attempt record-breaking 202-mile run of the full Shropshire Way in aid of charity

On Wednesday, August 13, Tom Holiday and Will Brackwell will run both the south and north loops of the trail alongside the connecting segment between Shrewsbury and Haughmond Hill, totalling approximately 202 miles (325 km).

The pair are aiming to complete the route in under 70 hours and set the first official Fastest Known Time (FKT) for the full Shropshire Way.

Ultra-runners Tom Holiday (right) and Will Brackwell will attempt to set the first official Fastest Known Time (FKT) for the full Shropshire Way. Picture: Shropshire Way Association

Tom from Shrewsbury, and Will from Newport, first met at Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School, both aged 11, and have been friends ever since.

Both now aged 27-years-old, the friends have built extensive endurance and mountaineering experience together, including expeditions to Georgia, Kenya and first ascents (climb to the top) on 4,000-metre peaks in Kyrgyzstan’s Tien Shan mountains.

Will also became the youngest-ever finisher of the Arc of Attrition that is considered the UK's toughest winter 100-mile ultramarathon.

The duo plan to beat Grant Wilson's existing 46-hour record for the south loop of the Shropshire Way during their attempt.

Tom and Will are taking on the challenge in aid of GiveDirectly - that lets donors send money directly to the world's poorest households - as well as the Shropshire Way Association who maintains the local trail.

"We grew up here, hiking and exploring these trails," said Will. "Completing the Shropshire Way in one continuous push feels like coming full circle, celebrating where we started and seeing how far we've come."

Their journey is being supported by Jöttnar, a British mountain apparel brand, with a dedicated crew handling logistics, nutrition, and videography.

Preparation for the challenge has involved months of consistent training, including running around 60 miles a week, combined with extensive strength and conditioning work.

The ultra-runners will begin their attempt from Shrewsbury at dawn. The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms will be one of their first checkpoints and Shropshire residents are being invited to follow their progress in person or via live GPS tracking.

"It's important to us to give back, not just globally but locally," added Tom.

"We are proud of the incredible landscape we have at our doorstep in Shropshire, and we would like to help future generations enjoy it via its amazing footpaths such as the Shropshire Way.

"This feels like the culmination of many years of adventure and pushing our limits. But with this challenge, we’re stepping into entirely new territory. We’re both nervous and excited."

Donations can be made here.