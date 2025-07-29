Telford firm Serchem eyes up 'exciting period of growth' after appointing new executive

Bosses at Serchem, based on Hortonwood in Telford, have promoted Dominic Arnold to Sales Executive, where he will spearhead market development across Scotland.

Dominic’s career progression represents a significant milestone for the Arnold family, whose commitment to Serchem spans three generations.

Company founder Clive Arnold established the business in 1981, with his son Paul Arnold serving as Sales Director until his passing in 2017. The company continues under the leadership of Director Alison Arnold.

Dominic Arnold, Sales Executive at Serchem with his mum and Serchem's Commercial Director, Alison Arnold.

The appointment follows Dominic’s successful completion of the company's comprehensive 18-month post-graduate programme.

"Following in my father's footsteps is both a privilege and a responsibility," Dominic said.

"His reputation for excellence and relationship-building established the foundation for our company culture. I am committed to upholding those standards while contributing to Serchem's continued success."

Serchem provides hygiene and decontamination solutions to both the NHS and private healthcare providers worldwide.

Dominic, 24, will assume responsibility for developing Serchem's customer portfolio throughout Scotland, focusing on sterile services and endoscopy departments. His appointment supports the company's strategic expansion objectives and commitment to delivering exceptional customer service across the UK healthcare sector.

"This is an exciting period of growth for Serchem," said Dominic.

"We are introducing innovative products to market, expanding our international presence, and strengthening our team with exceptional talent. Our focus remains firmly on maintaining the highest standards of customer service while capitalising on significant market opportunities."

The company honoured Paul Arnold's legacy last year with the launch of PDA51, a specialised product named using his initials and age at the time of his passing.