First of two Family Hubs launch in Donnington as council celebrates borough’s seventh

The help organisation was one of a range of people present at the launch of the seventh of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Family Hubs – and the first of two in Donnington, on Monday.

The hubs are a one-stop showcase for the support available for children, young people and parents.

Bhartu Jeram, a triage community officer at Citizens Advice, has been working in the Telford area for nine years and says issues are more complex now.

Bharti Jeram, of Citizen\'s Advice Telford & Wrekin. Picture: LDRS

“People used to come to us with one issue,” she said at the Donnington Community Centre launch.

“Now when they come to us they have other major problems that they have overlooked.

“They might come to us with what they say is a benefits issue but it is really one of benefits advice, rent arrears, housing issues and sorting out debts.”

She added: “It is not just one small issue but lots of things that they need to look into.”

The Family Hubs movement is using community facilities across the borough as focal points for drop in sessions where members of the public can find help for them and their children.

Donnington is set to get a second Family Hub later this summer at the Silver Threads Hall, in Wellington Road.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Monika, Molly, Karla and Steph Pickles, family hubs senior practitioner. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

And the cross-borough service will be opening an evening phone line later this year to give advice to parents who need help and advice on a range of issues. It is all being paid for by money from the UK Government,

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood & Trench) is the council’s Cabinet Member for Children & Young People, Learning, Employment & Skills.

She said it is about ensuring that “every child in Telford & Wrekin has the best start in life” by being able to access services.

The first Family Hub was launched in Oakengates in January 2024 and since then they have been introduced to centres across the borough.

“I am really passionate about children and young people and ensuring that every child has the best start in life,” she said, adding that some 12,000 people had made contact with the signposting service since it launched.

Steph Pickles, the council’s Family Hubs senior practitioner, said it is all about families getting “the right help at the right time.

“The work is really rewarding and brilliant.

“We have drop ins somewhere in the borough every day of the week.”

Donnington Community Centre is the latest venue for a Family Hub in Telford & Wrekin. Picture: LDRS

And for when there is no drop in at Donnington Community Centre they are soon planning to install an interactive screen.

There’s also a freephone for contacting the council, and volunteers at the centre may also be able to help.

One of the parents at the busy morning drop in was Adam Green, from Donnington, who has an 11 year-old son, and a nine year old daughter who “loves playing with slime.”

He said he wasn’t looking for services apart from things the children could do during the long summer holidays.

But he welcomed the idea of bringing a multitude of services together under one roof.

Young mum Melissa had her hands full with two one year olds and a six year old, who were busy colouring in.

“It is good to come along and see the services here for families,” she said.

The Damson family hub in Donnington like all the others is named after trees. Telford & Wrekin Council says this is about ‘reflecting the strength and stability of our community and celebrating Telford and Wrekin’s status as the “Tree City of the World”.

Services brought together under one roof include early years support, parenting help, mental health support and help with education and employment.

Councillor Reynolds said: “Whether families need parenting advice, support with child development or simply want to connect with local services, we are pleased to be opening another welcoming space where families can get the right help at the right time”

There is more information on the council’s Family Hubs website at www.telford.gov.uk/familyhubs