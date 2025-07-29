Fresh look planned for prominent Telford town centre pub - with new design images from Greene King brewery

Images shared with Telford & Wrekin Council by brewer Greene King show that signs on the outside of the Wrekin Giant, at Southwater Square, could go a dark shade of red.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk-based owner of 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK said plans and dates for the full refurb of the Hungry Horse-branded pub have not yet been confirmed.

The Wrekin Giant as it is now. Picture: Greene King

Information on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal shows that the last change to the signs outside the pub took place some 11 years ago in 2014.

This time round the company is looking to install and display four internally illuminated static fascia signs, one externally illuminated vinyl sign, one non illuminated fascia sign, one non-illuminated vinyl sign and replace the nine existing logo cafe barriers. The outside seating area is on a footpath.

Proposed new look for the Wrekin Giant. Picture: Greene King

Planning agent Gillian Shepley, of Normanton, is seeking permission for the signs for five years to 2030.

A period of public consultation has been launched and the details of the application are available to view on the Telford & Wrekin Council website with the reference TWC/2025/0494