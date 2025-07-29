'Parents can work with confidence that their children are safe' - out-of-school care service praised in shining report

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Allscott Allstars based at Allscott Meads Primary School on July 4.

Allscott Allstars operates operates between Monday and Friday during term time, from 7.30am to 8.45am before school, and between 3.15pm and 5.30pm after school.

Allscott Meads Primary School, Allscott, Telford

In a report published on Thursday, July 24, Ofsted said the out-of-school day care service has met the required quality and standards of early years provision.

Inspectors described leaders and managers of the service as "highly passionate and committed to the success of the setting".

The report added that "strong bonds" between staff and children were "evident".

Ofsted said: "The setting plays an important role in the community, supporting parents to work with confidence that their children are safe and secure."

Inspectors were impressed with a monthly award ceremony at the school club that celebrates qualities such as kindness, respect and inspiration.

Moreover, they added that the setting "celebrates diversity and promotes inclusion very well".

Allscott Meads Primary School children with their diggers

"Children are happy and enthusiastic to attend this welcoming setting," the report said. "Staff greet them warmly, helping them settle quickly and engage in a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities.

"Children enjoy creative tasks, such as designing bracelets with pipe cleaners, which develop their fine motor skills and coordination. They also practise physical skills during games, like badminton and French skipping.

"The programme offers diverse and enriching experiences, including road safety workshops, film nights and cooking sessions, which broaden children's knowledge and build both practical and social abilities.

"Children confidently share stories about their home lives, and activities, which enhance communication skills, nurtures self-esteem and strengthens relationships within the group.

"Staff have high expectations for children's behaviour. Children listen to instructions and demonstrate an understanding of rules and boundaries. They behave well and play cooperatively with one another. Older children act as positive role models, supporting and including younger peers.

"Staff promote independence by encouraging children to make choices about activities and group decisions. For example, they regularly vote on films and games. This fosters children's confidence, decision-making and a sense of ownership.

"Staff set a calm, respectful tone, and their positive interactions help create a supportive atmosphere,where children feel valued and secure."

The full report can be read here.