Shrewsbury trophy and bowling centre shop closes down after 42 year run in town

The Shropshire Trophy and Bowling Centre in Milk Street, Shrewsbury closed down on Saturday (July 26).

The business had sold bowls and bowling accessories in the town since 1982, and was formerly owned by Tony Poole, one of Shropshire's greatest ever Crown Green bowlers and seven-time finalist at the Waterloo Bowling Championships.

Shropshire Trophy and Bowling Centre on Milk Street, Shrewsbury on Sunday, July 27.

However what the business described as a combination of factors, including the end of the company's lease at its Milk Street premises, meant the business closed its doors to the town for the final time this month.

The closure marked the end for one of the town centre's last remaining independent sporting goods stores, following the closure of Salopian Sports on Wyle Cop in 2017.

The popular sports shop was owned by former Shrewsbury Town star Dave Poutney, but is set to become a "kitchen and fizz bar" when refurbishment works are completed.

"Due to the end of our lease and various other factors, we sadly announce the closure of Shropshire Trophy and Bowling Centre," said a note pinned to the door this weekend.

"We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all of our customers for the loyal support you've shown us over the last 42 years."