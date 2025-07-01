New 'kitchen and fizz bar' to open in Shrewsbury very soon - and it's hiring

Signs have appeared in Shrewsbury outside the former Salopian Sports in Wyle Cop, just next door to Cafe Mondi, for a new food and drinks venue.

Described as a “kitchen and fizz bar,” Otti is said to be coming to the bustling street “very soon”.

Ahead of the launch, the business is hiring in a number of roles.

Otti is set to open in Wyle Cop. Photo: National World

“At Otti we fiercely believe that hospitality is a proper job,” the orange post in the window reads.

“So whether you’re with us for a year or a lifetime, we’ll look after you.

“What do we ask for in return? That you bring your whole self to work. That you care deeply about the job you do and the influence you have on our customer experience.

“Whether you’re a boss barista, an incredible chef or a front of house superstar, we’re ready for you to bring your best.

“If this sounds like you, please send your CV to nextdoor170co@outlook.com.”

Opening in the former Salopian Sport. Photo: National World

A public site notice accompanies the new signage.

The new bar has applied to serve alcohol on the premises from Monday to Saturday, 11am - 10.30pm, and Sunday, 11am - 9.30pm.

Otti is due to be the latest opening on Wyle Cop. Just a few weeks ago, Mediterranean restaurant Dill opened its doors in the former Wyle Blue with a delicious tapas and extensive wine menu.