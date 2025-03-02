Nine of the best cafes in Shropshire to celebrate Pancake Day including CSONS in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. This year, the much celebrated day falls on Tuesday, March 4.

Luckily for us, Shropshire boasts plenty of fantastic cafes, restaurants and other eateries serving up deliciously fluffy pancakes.

With many options, it can be hard to decide where to go. So, we have rounded up just nine of the best places for Pancake Day in the county - according to Google reviews.

Here’s what customers had to say about these top spots - and why you should visit these independent businesses this Shrove Tuesday for your pancake fix.

Embers Cafe

Embers Cafe in Station Road, Coalbrookdale, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 195 Google reviews. One customer said: “Simply the best! The best mushrooms on toast we have ever eaten - so tasty! Wonderful berry pancakes with fruit and yoghurt - superb! Highly recommend the ‘Cruffin Muffin’ deliciously filled and topped with custard. Impeccable service with big smiles.”

Red Brick

Red Brick in Wellington is one of the best places for a pancake in Shropshire. Photo: Red Brick/Google

Red Brick of Wellington Market has a rating of 4.8 stars from 88 Google reviews. One customer said: “Custom la marzocco, pancakes and bagels. What's not to like?”

Gratitude Cafe

Gratitude Cafe in Duke Street, Wellington, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 309 Google reviews. One customer said: “Had a great breakfast here! Great service and great food. Worth a visit especially if you have a sweet tooth.”

CSONS

CSONS in Ludlow is one of the best pancake spots in Shropshire. Photo: CSONS/Google

CSONS in Linney, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,027 Google reviews. One customer said: “A perfect place for my birthday latte. Super friendly and delicious pancakes.”

Jemima's Kitchen at Victoria House

Jemima's Kitchen at Victoria House in High Street, Church Stretton, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 232 Google reviews. One customer said: “We ordered full English breakfasts, French toast and pancakes with a variety of hot (hot chocolate and different teas) and cold drinks. Everything was absolutely perfect, it was lovely.”

Ginger & Co. Coffee Shop

Ginger & Co. Coffee Shop in Princess Street, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 677 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely place, service and cosy ambiance. Best nutella and banana pancake ever. I will be back soon and recommend to everyone.”

Aragon's

Aragon's in Ludlow is one of the best places for pancakes in Shropshire. Photo: Davy Flavell/Google

Aragon's in Church Street, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 318 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely breakfast, great service, helpful and friendly staff. Definitely worth a try.”

Caffè Mondi

Caffè Mondi in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 168 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing homemade pancakes and wonderful coffee.”

Cups Coffee

Cups Coffee in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 108 Google reviews. One customer said: “We are staying near Shrewsbury for a long weekend and popped into this fab cafe which was super dog/family friendly. Food was amazing and great service. We highly recommend it if you're looking for good food with a lovely relaxed atmosphere. My daughter's pancakes were like fluffy clouds, delicious.”

Sign up for our free newsletters today