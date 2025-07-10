These are some of the highlights from this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has kicked off another year, with thousands of spectators flocking to the West Sussex estate amid sweltering conditions.

But it’s not just the weather which has been hot, as there have been some sizzling new releases from the motoring world, too. Here are some of the highlights.

Alpine A290 Rallye

The A290 Rallye is designed for competition

Alpine has a strong presence at this year’s Festival of Speed and one of its most notable cars on show was the new A290 Rallye. A motorsport-inspired version of the brand’s new A290 electric hatchback, the Rallye gets a range of modifications to help it with customer racing.

Highlights include revised suspension, a custom-made interior and a more striking exterior design.

Aston Martin DBX S

The DBX S brings more performance than the standard car

Aston Martin is showing off its DBX S for the first time at Goodwood, with this revised version of the firm’s popular SUV bring a host of revisions over its predecessor.With 717bhp, it’s enormously powerful but still has lots of interior space and a reasonably large boot.

BMW M2 CS

The CS has a lighter design than the standard M2

BMW has a history of creating lightweight modes and the M2 CS is a continuation of this. A more focused version of BMW’s compact M2, the CS brings lightweight wheels and a stripped-backed interior.

Underneath the bonnet you’ll find a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine. It’ll be one of the most talked-about cars of the show.

Chery Tiggo 6

Chery will launch in the UK with the Tiggo 6

Chinese brands have a big presence at this year’s Festival and it’s one of the newest brands – Chery – which is showcasing its latest offerings. Chery has only just announced its arrival in the UK, but it’s already showing off its first car – the Tiggo 6.

Alongside fellow brands Jaecoo and Omoda, the Tiggo 6 will aim to deliver a premium experience for less than rivals.

Denza B5 and Z9 GT

Denza was a number of new brands at Goodwood

Denza also marked its arrival in the UK with its B5 and Z9 GT models. As a more premium arm of BYD, Denza aims to bring a host of technological features to its cars alongside plenty of creature comforts.

The B5 has a clever four-wheel-drive system, while the Z9 GT brings a rather striking shooting-brake-style design.

Honda Super EV Concept

Honda’s concept is designed for the city

Honda’s cutesy Super EV concept might be small in proportions, but it more than makes up for this with character. While it’s still wearing camouflage at this year’s Festival of Speed, the Super EV Concept is a real head-turner.

It could preview an upcoming super-compact EV from Honda, too.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

The new Ioniq 6 N promises a lot of performance

Hyundai’s stand is one of the largest at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and there’s good reason why – the arrival of the Ioniq 6 N. Following on from the popular 5 N, the 6 N brings a lot of performance as well as a striking exterior design.

Like the 5 N, it also gets a clever system which can recreate the feel and sound of a gearbox.

Jaecoo 5

The new 5 broadens Jaecoo’s presence in the UK

Jaecoo has already made a big impact in the UK with its 7 SUV, but it’ll be looking to capitalise on that popularity with the new 5. It’ll sit as a smaller alternative to the 7, but like its larger stablemate, will offer lots of standard equipment.

Inside, there’s a large main screen and lots more standard features to tempt buyers away from cars like the Range Rover Evoque.

Jaguar Type 00

Jaguar’s striking concept caused a stir earlier in the year

It might be a little while since Jaguar rocked the boat with its striking Type 00, but Festival of Speed is likely to be the first time that many people will have seen the car in the flesh.

With a decidedly futuristic look, we expect big crowds to flock to the Type 00.

Porsche Cayenne EV Concept

The Cayenne EV is expected to be released soon

The Cayenne has been one of Porsche’s most successful models and soon, it’ll be making its way into an electric age.

Following on from the electric Macan, the new Cayenne promises a lot of performance from its motors.

It’s set to make numerous trips up the famous hill in disguised form.

MG IM5 and IM6

MG has a big presence at this year’s festival

MG’s stand takes up a key spot at this week’s Festival of Speed and it’s also home to two of the brand’s new models.

The new IM sub-brand will bring a range of electric vehicles, with the IM5 and IM6 arriving as its first models. Expect them to rival cars like the Tesla Model 3.

Renault 4

The 4 aims to bring more space than the smaller 5





First cars are expected this September – so Goodwood provides a great early look at the 4.