Fat Thursday: Wellington bakery celebrates Polish holiday with 'doughnut day'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a similar celebration to Shrove 'Pancake' Tuesday - Fat Thursday is a Christian celebration that marks the last Thursday before the fasting period of Lent kicks in.

Traditionally, it's a day of eating large quantities of cakes and sweets and other meals usually avoided during Lent, and is celebrated in countries including Germany, Italy, Spain and Greece.

But in Poland, the day is a nationwide festival, and one of the favourite dishes of choice is pączki - a filled doughnut.