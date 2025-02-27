Shropshire Star
Close

Fat Thursday: Wellington bakery celebrates Polish holiday with 'doughnut day'

A bakery in Wellington was filled to bursting with doughnuts on Thursday as staff and customers celebrated a sugar-filled annual tradition.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

In a similar celebration to Shrove 'Pancake' Tuesday - Fat Thursday is a Christian celebration that marks the last Thursday before the fasting period of Lent kicks in.

Traditionally, it's a day of eating large quantities of cakes and sweets and other meals usually avoided during Lent, and is celebrated in countries including Germany, Italy, Spain and Greece.

But in Poland, the day is a nationwide festival, and one of the favourite dishes of choice is pączki - a filled doughnut.

TELFORD COPYRIGHT Mike Sheridan - Joanna Porebna and Paulina Kurstak from Masovia Craft Bakery in Wellington on "Fat Thursday"(thusty czwartek), photographed on New Street, Wellington, Telford on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
Joanna Porebna and Paulina Kurstak from Masovia Craft Bakery in Wellington on 'Fat Thursday'. Photo: Mike Sheridan
Similar stories
Most popular