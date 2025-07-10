'Beloved' Telford town park amphitheatre could be 'restored to former glory' as part of new cultural strategy

The distinctive 400-seater amphitheatre near Telford's town centre could be rejuvenated to create a "dynamic cultural landmark" and "benefit the community for years to come", councillors have been told.

At a meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet next week, members will be asked to support a new cultural strategy.

The report sets out a list of recommendations, including the development and submission of a funding bid to restore the town park amphitheatre and provide a new outdoor performance space.

Telford Town Park amphitheatre. Photo: Mike Sheridan

In its heyday, the amphitheatre off the Silkin Way near Randlay Pool was a vibrant cultural hub which hosted regular live gigs and performances, often culminating in spectacular fireworks finales.

The report to the cabinet states: "Telford & Wrekin Council is actively committing funds and pursuing additional grant funding to restore the amphitheatre to its former glory.

"This initiative aims to complement the Telford Theatre on Tour's programme of outdoor shows in the borough parks.

"The project envisions the refurbishment of the 400-seater venue, nestled in a picturesque corner of the national award-winning Telford Town Park, with the stunning backdrop of Randlay Pool."

The council hopes that the refurbishment will help revitalise the local arts scene, boost tourism and double up as a community venue for educational programs and workshops.

The report continues: "We are excited about the potential of this project to not only restore a beloved venue but also to create a dynamic cultural landmark that will benefit the community for years to come."

The new cultural strategy will be presented to the cabinet for approval at a meeting next Thursday, July 17.