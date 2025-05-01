Refusal of 'unacceptably small' flats above shop in Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop appealed after local plan pulled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An appeal over Shropshire Council's decision to refuse planning permission for the former Salopian Sports store in Shrewsbury has been lodged with the government planning inspectorate.

The plans for 17 Wyle Cop, which has been vacant since the sports shop ceased trading in 2017, would have seen five new apartments built on the upper floors of the building, with the ground floor and basement reserved for retail.

Listed building consent was granted by the council, subject to more than a dozen conditions, but planning officers ultimately threw out the proposal.