See inside Shrewsbury’s new Mediterranean tapas and wine bar with a stunning courtyard and an 'intimate' atmosphere

Dill opened in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday (June 5), taking over the former home of the Wyle Blue Bar and Restaurant.

Behind the new venture, which operates as a wine bar and serves Mediterranean-inspired tapas dishes, is Dillon Joseph Richards, who has a wealth of experience in hospitality and events.

Dill has opened in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury. Photo: National World

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Dillon said it had long been a dream of his to open his own restaurant - and he finally took the plunge this March when the site in the bustling street became available.

“I wanted to open a restaurant about 10 years ago,” he said.

“We officially signed [off on the property] around three weeks ago or a month ago.

“[It was a] really quick turnaround - but the thing is, the infrastructure was here anyway. It was already a trading restaurant.

“All we've had to do is essentially put my spin on it, with the vision that we wanted.