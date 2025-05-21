We visited Shrewsbury's hip 'hidden gem' neighbourhood full of independent businesses and learned what makes it special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located just south of the town centre, across the River Severn, Coleham is connected to central Shrewsbury by the Greyfriars Bridge.

It’s a small district, known for its quieter and slower pace of life in comparison - but rest assured, there’s still plenty to enjoy in the area, from thriving independents to picturesque views.

Speaking to locals who were sitting outside enjoying a brew and a bite in the spring sun, we were urged to visit barber Jordan Wells of The Fade Inn in Longden Coleham to find out what is so special about the area.

We were welcomed by friendly faces into the barbershop, which boasts its own pool table - and it’s something the locals evidently love.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Jordan, who was shaping a gentleman’s hair, said the business was founded eight years ago and has developed a strong client base.

Coleham, he said, is a “nice community” with “everything you need” and “all sorts going on”.

Jordan said: “It's just a nice community really; lots of independent shops, lots of hustle and bustle.

“Before I started working [here], I didn't realise how busy it was here.

“The amount of people that are around here - a lot of people walking over the bridge from the town, coming over here.”

The footbridge that connects Coleham to Shrewsbury town centre via St Julian's Friars has been the talk of the town lately.