Inside new Telford restaurant with Mediterranean-inspired menu set to open next week
Telford’s newest dining destination at Southwater officially opens next Tuesday – and the Shropshire Star has been given a sneak preview.
The restaurant is part of certified B Corp business Parogon Group and its growing portfolio of leading hospitality destinations.
The Group’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in Willow’s menu, which emphasizes fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients and carefully selected drinks.
Willow offers an all-day dining concept with a menu inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean coast.
This includes breakfast and brunch, as well as evening meals and Sunday lunches.
Guests can enjoy dishes packed with fresh ingredients like Grilled Kebabs, Fresh Paella and Signature Mezze plates, all perfectly paired with an extensive Med-infused cocktail menu and curated wine list.
The opening in Telford as being described as "an exciting new chapter for the brand" after the first Willow restaurant opened in 2021.
To mark the opening of the Telford restaurant, a massive £2,500 giveaway is being launched, where one lucky guest will win a voucher to enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired menu over the next 12 months.
Richard Knight, general manager at Willow Telford, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Willow to Telford and our team can’t wait to welcome our new guests and share what makes Willow special."
“This new location promises a fantastic dining experience from day to night and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone during our opening week.”
The new arrival was recently welcomed by bosses at the Telford Centre , who said they are heading into the final quarter of 2024 in upbeat mood with continued footfall growth.
A rise in footfall is on the back of 188,000 sq ft of leasing activity so far this year, with the centre welcoming a raft of new names including Sostrene Grene, Footlocker, Wingers, Umami and Lovisa, and Rituals as well as Willow.
Centre Manager Glynn Morrow said: “It’s great to see that Telford Centre continues to thrive. Thanks to continued investment, we now have over 170 stores and our success reflects the strength of that offer, convenient location, and its growing appeal across the region with even more brands scheduled to open over the coming months."
“We have been consistently outperforming our major competitors for some time and believe that 2024 will be another stand-out year.”
The winner of Willow's £2,500 giveaway can use the voucher throughout the year on both food and drink from Willow’s expansive menu. To enter, guests are invited to visit the new Willow, pick up an entry card, and scan the QR code to sign up for the newsletter.
The competition runs from opening day until September 24, with the winner announced on Willow’s Instagram on September 25. Terms and conditions apply.
To make a reservation at Willow, Telford visit https://willowrestaurants.co.uk/locations/telford/