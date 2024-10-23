Ludlow GP joins Prime Minister for Poppy Appeal launch
A county doctor has helped present the Prime Minister with his poppy as part of the launch of the annual fundraising appeal.
Dr Jenny Hartley, from Ludlow's Portcullis Surgery, was part of a special ceremony at 10 Downing Street to launch the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.
Dr Hartley trained as a doctor in the Army before leaving military service and joining the NHS in 2018.
She was part of the British team competing at the Invictus Games in September 2023 and won two gold medals – in the 100m and 1,500m, as well as two bronzes – in the 400m, and the 50m breaststroke swimming.
More recently in August, Dr Hartley participated in the Dragon's Back Race, considered to be the toughest mountain race in the world.
It starts at Conwy Castle and ends at Cardiff Castle, across a legendary multi-stage, ultra-running course down the spine of Wales.
Portcullis Surgery said it was "very proud" of Dr Hartley for being invited to take part in the national launch of the annual Poppy Day Appeal.
A post from the surgery on social media said: "Well done Dr Jenny and congratulations on your achievements as well as this very well deserved honour by the Prime Minister."