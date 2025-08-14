Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Bridgnorth is currently at the scene of the incident around Long Common, Claverley.

They said a number of other crews are also on the way to the incident.

Writing on social media Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Our major appliance is currently on scene at a large wild fire on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border around Long Common.

"An area of approx one hectare of field and woodland, and spreading is involved.

"A number of appliances and flexi duty officers from both counties are in attendance or on route. Please stay away to allow us clear access to do our job."

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that 10 of the county's crews are currently at the scene, along with firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.