Wait! Don't throw it away! Ludlow Repair Cafe could save the day

Dave Thompson in the foreground, with Allan Read and David Currant at the Ludlow Repair Cafe

Ludlow's Summer Repair Café will be taking place on Saturday, July 30 at the Elim Church at the back of Smithfield Car Park in Lower Galdeford.

The kind of things that the experts can repair are many and varied, including electrical items, household and garden implements, small furniture items, toys, jewellery, anything which needs sewing and even sewing machines.

The only items that they won't be able to deal with on the day are clocks or radios/stereo/sound equipment. However the good news is that the repair cafe also has an 'at home' service so those items can be booked in for when the specialist repairers of those items are back and working again.

A spokesman for the repair workshop said it is not a while you wait service. Items are booked in and the owners can collect the repaired items between 11.30 and 12.15 pm.

The spokesman said: "The team on the day will be happy, as always, to try and fix almost anything which turns up at the Elim Church: electrical items, household and garden implements, small furniture items, toys, jewellery, anything which needs sewing and, indeed sewing machines, ceramics and china. The list is endless as is the enthusiasm of the Ludlow Repair Café team."

The ‘at home’ service continues to run between the face-to-face Repair Cafés, so if a trip to the Elim Church isn’t possible on the 30th, just get in touch either by email at ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com or call 07786 620624.

Anyone interested in joining the team would be more than welcome – just email or call.