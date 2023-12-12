Fire crews remove vehicle roof and doors to free person 'medically trapped' in crash

Fire crews from Hereford & Worcester and Shropshire dashed to a two vehicle crash near the Jolly Frog, at Leintwardine at 6.07am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "A Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crew from Leintwardine Fire Station was called, along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Craven Arms, to a road traffic collision near the Jolly Frog, Leintwardine.

"The incident involved two vehicles, which were both on all four wheels, with one person medically trapped in one of the vehicles.

"Doors and roof of the vehicle were removed using cutting gear and small tools.

"The casualty was extricated from the vehicle and handed over to the care of the ambulance service. Police were also in attendance. The incident was marked as pending closure at 08:01."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 6:07 on Tuesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Leintwardine.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Craven Arms. An Operations officer was in attendance."

They added that they gave assistance to Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and that their incident stop message was received at 9.25am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been asked for any more information.