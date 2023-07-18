One of the oldest and biggest agricultural shows in Shropshire to return next month

The Burwarton Show returns on Thursday, August 3

The Burwarton Show held annually at the Agricultural Showground in Cleobury North is returning for its 129th time on Thursday, August 3.

The show, which dates back to 1891, returned with a bang in 2022 following the Covid crisis, and 2023 is expected to be one of the biggest shows yet.

Alan Watkins, Chairman of the Burwarton Show, said: "We are expecting even more livestock entries this year, as the farmers emerge from the lull of the pandemic and seek out the halters and grooming gear.

"Together with the familiar and the new, we are looking forward to another fabulous Show Day.’ Competition is sure to be fierce with classes for heavy horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, carriage driving, dressage and showjumping, plus the ever-popular mounted Fancy Dress contest."

He added that it was a "great honour" that Burwarton has been invited to host the Highland Cattle Society National Show.

There are over 50 Highland cattle entered including Highland calves. which will be located in a dedicated area in the Livestock Field. Also in this field, you will find a wide range of other cattle breeds and dairy cows, hundreds of sheep and pigs.

The sheep shearing competition returns at 10am, and not to be out done, the horses also have two prestigious qualifying events.

The winners of the Small Riding Horse and Large Riding Horse classes will be direct qualifiers to the BSHA Rising Star of Riding Horse Type Championship at the London International Horse Show in December 2023. The Conservation area will demonstrate fly casting, scything, vintage forge, wood turning and whittling, bee keeping as well as the chance to pet alpacas, donkeys, rabbits, and get up close to the Aldabra Giant Tortoises. Knowles Vintage Dairy has a comprehensive collection of dairy equipment from milking the cow to bottling the milk. The display of vintage tractors and stationary engines will evoke a rural nostalgia to many.

The Food Hall will see a wide range of local food and drink producers, together with some amazing chefs.

Visitors can also admire the efforts of competitors entries in the Handicraft and Horticulture marquee where there will be a fine array of cakes, preserves, needlework, flower arrangements and vegetables. There are also classes for children, so check the website for the schedule.

In the Main Ring, the headline entertainment will be provided by the popular Atkinson Action Horses and Twistmount Gundogs. Both will be taking to the ring twice during the afternoon. Also in the ring will be a display of perfectly turned-out horses, heavy horses, affiliated showjumping, carriage driving and the very creative Mounted Fancy Dress parade.

Around the showground, the trade stands, shopping arcade and craft marquee will be offering everything from a shiny new tractor or car, tools and garden equipment, clothing and shoes, crafts and art, jewellery and leather goods, insurance, financial services and land agency, animal feeds and crop maintenance.

For children, the Village Green programme runs throughout the day with Magic Russ, Punch and Judy, the Church Stretton Accordion Band, Helen Pearson singing and Raise the Dust Appalachian Clog dancers.

The Aldabra Giant Tortoises return once again; always a magnet for young and old. There will also be several interactive activities around the Showground. Follow the Burwarton Show Facebook page to find out what to do.

There are baby changing facilities and the toilets are high standard trailer units. Disabled visitors are also catered for, including forward parking and hire of mobility scooters (Event Mobility: 01386 725391).

Tickets and Memberships are available online at: burwartonshow.co.uk