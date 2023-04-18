Notification Settings

Emergency services scrambled to help fallen walker from on Long Mynd

By Megan Jones

Emergency services were scrambled to rescue a fallen walker on the Long Mynd.

Police commended the efforts of the emergency services on social media. Photo: South Shropshire SNT
Police commended the efforts of the emergency services on social media. Photo: South Shropshire SNT

Police, fire and ambulance rushed to the Shropshire Hills on Tuesday morning to rescue the woman at Townbook Valley on the Long Mynd.

The call to emergency services was received at around 11.17am.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen near to Townbrook Valley on the Long Mynd, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who together with colleagues from the fire service, ambulance staff managed to rescue and bring to the waiting ambulance.

"She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said they received a call for assistance at around midday.

One fire engine and an off-road vehicle were mobilised from Church Stretton Fire Station, and police officers from Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton Safer Neighbourhood Team also attended the scene to assist with the rescue.

Police commended the work of the emergency services on social media, calling the incident "tri-service working at its best".

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

