'Dangerous' Telford paedophile who was injured in prison attack is locked up

Wayne Morgan, 40, of Stonedale, Sutton Hill, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being found guilty of multiple offences following a trial earlier this year.

In total he was convicted of six counts of sexual assault of child and three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge, Recorder Julian Taylor was told how in an interview with the probation service following the verdict Morgan had 'blamed everyone else' for his situation, complaining about jurors and his own legal representation.

But during sentencing the paedophile, who also has a conviction for voyeurism, was classed as a 'dangerous' offender by Recorder Taylor, over concerns about the risk of him re-offending.

Morgan's own barrister, Mr Scott, said the defendant, who had been in jail on unrelated matters, had endured a "difficult time" - being injured in a serious attack by a cell mate.