Trainee tree surgeon died after taking cocaine and painkillers, inquest hears

By Nick HumphreysBishop's CastlePublished:

A trainee tree surgeon died after taking a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and painkillers.

Jake Fox, aged 28, was found unresponsive by his partner at home in Oak Meadow, Bishop's Castle in the early hours of December 11, last year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall heard that Mr Fox was found at around 4.10am, and she realised he was not breathing. She told medics he had taken diazepam and that when he arrived home he appeared intoxicated.

CPR was commenced, but Mr Fox remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at home.

A post mortem was carried out, and a toxicology report found that Mr Fox had cocaine in his system, as well as buprenorphine and flurazepam.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said that there was no evidence to suggest Mr Fox took the drugs to deliberately try and kill himself.

He recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.

Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
