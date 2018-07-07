The winding path where flowing river used to run

The river has been hit badly by the dry spell that some sections have completely dried up and fish have been forced to seek refuge in small inlets.

Upper parts of the river have been drained completely, and in other areas it has narrowed dramatically, leading fish to smaller and smaller sections of water.

The river on the border with Wales is being monitored closely by the Environment Agency, as the dried out sections have left fish stranded.

A drone picture of the meandering river bed was tweeted by the Agency’s Dave Throup.

We will continue to monitor the drying River #Teme above #Leintwardine #Herefordshire over the weekend

As my aerial photos show we have water flowing & some nice deep pools of excellent quality water for fish to seek refuge.

If you see fish in distress please call 0800 807060 pic.twitter.com/40NfOqD2Mf — Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) July 6, 2018

He said officers from the agency have now rescued more than 700 trout and salmon from parts of the river, which flows through Shropshire and into Worcestershire.

For contrast, Twitter user Jonathan Calder tweeted: