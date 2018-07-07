Menu

The winding path where flowing river used to run

By Mark Drew | South Shropshire | News | Published:

The dramatic drying effect of the current heatwave has again been illustrated through images of the River Teme.

Dave Throup posted this image

The river has been hit badly by the dry spell that some sections have completely dried up and fish have been forced to seek refuge in small inlets.

Upper parts of the river have been drained completely, and in other areas it has narrowed dramatically, leading fish to smaller and smaller sections of water.

The river on the border with Wales is being monitored closely by the Environment Agency, as the dried out sections have left fish stranded.

A drone picture of the meandering river bed was tweeted by the Agency’s Dave Throup.

He said officers from the agency have now rescued more than 700 trout and salmon from parts of the river, which flows through Shropshire and into Worcestershire.

For contrast, Twitter user Jonathan Calder tweeted:

