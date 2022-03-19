Organisers and audience thrilled as eisteddfod returns to live performance

Shropshire's young musician of the year Ben Richards performing on cello at Minsterley Eisteddfod.

Hundreds of performers, young and old, have been taking part in Minsterley Eisteddfod, which is being held for the first time since 2019.

Today the event features performers contesting a host of categories, before the weekend concludes on Sunday evening with the celebrity concert, starring the award-winning John’s Boys Male Chorus.

Taking place at Minsterley Parish Hall the event is the 52nd to have been held.

Lesley Holder, eisteddfod committee member and written work secretary, said they had been thrilled to have live performances back.

She said: "It has been absolutely wonderful to be back with a live event, that is what everyone is saying.

"The performers, the adjudicators, everyone is just thrilled to be back and have music being played live."

The event did take place last year, but in a virtual format, with people able to watch performances online.

Mrs Holder said: "That was great because it was all we could do at the time and people were desperate to hear, not quite live performance, but as close as we could get."

She said it had been wonderful to welcome back some of the regular youngsters who perform at the event – with some looking quite different to 2019.

She said: "All day long we have been hearing 'you've shot up' because we are used to seeing these children year after year and it is wonderful to see them back. The first class was instrumental and they were key stage one children and the standard was amazing, it was wonderful."

The Sunday night concert features the choir who were originally scheduled to play in 2019 – and who were named the 'Choir of the World' at the same year's Llangollen Eisteddfod.

Mrs Holder said: "They were booked to come in 2019 and they have been wonderful and they have honoured the contract."