Nearly 100 homes and businesses in Telford and near Shrewsbury hit by power cuts

National Grid reported a power outage in the SY5 postcode area that includes Atcham, Cressage, Criggion, Condover, Minsterley, Pontesbury, Ratlinghope, Westbury and Wroxeter.

At 12.50pm (July 2), 58 properties were without power. The power cut was described as a 'high voltage' incident which National Grid stated tend to be larger and affect more properties.

The outage was first reported to National Grid at 10.22am, and is expected to be fixed by 3pm.

Elsewhere, 28 properties in the TF7 postcode area of Telford, including Madeley, Woodside, Sutton Hill, and Halesfield, have also been affected by a power cut.

The outage was first reported at 12.06pm and is expected to be resolved by 3pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.