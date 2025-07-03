Dramatic photos show huge open fire near Minsterley - residents warned to keep windows and doors closed

Residents in Bromlow near Minsterley were advised to keep doors and windows shut due to smoke caused by a large open fire.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.36pm on Thursday (July 3) reporting the incident.

Six fire crews including an incident command unit and incident support unit were sent from Bishop’s Castle, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Shrewsbury stations.

The large fire near Minsterley on July 3. Photo: Craig Jackson/SFRS

Reports from the fire service said approximately 300 by 200 metres of grass and gorse was alight.

Firefighters used main jets and fogging units to extinguish the blaze and control the spread of the fire.

Firefighters have tackled a large open fire near Minsterley. Picture: Craig Jackson

A drone was also used to access the scale and spread of the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service wildlife tactical advisor Craig Jackson posted images of the open fire on social media and issued a warning to residents.

His post at 8.35pm said: ”We are currently dealing with a wildfire near Minsterley. Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”