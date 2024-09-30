Fire crew called out to 'make them safe' after two car crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at 12.15pm on Monday and a fire crew dashed to Alberbury Drive following a report of a road traffic collision.

The fire crew used small gear to deal with it.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a road traffic collision involving two cars. Both were made safe by the crew who sent their stop message at 12:28pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had not attended any road traffic collision in the SY1 postcode area.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers received a call around 12:10pm this afternoon with a report of a collision on Alberbury Drive in Shrewsbury.

"Officers arrived at the location to find two vehicles involved," the spokesperson said.

"Thankfully, no injuries to report."