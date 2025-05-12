Inside (and outside) a Shrewsbury primary school celebrating a glowing Ofsted report and with a special family feel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The primary school in Harlescott, Shrewsbury has seen turbulent times in recent years with several changes in leadership. However, with new headteacher Emily Kynaston at the helm, the school demonstrated a thriving learning environment during a recent Ofsted inspection and is celebrating after being graded 'Good' across the board.

Greenacres has a small but loving school community. Staff build special bonds with children and show utmost care about their learning and development.

"This school is characterised by the warmth and care of the staff towards pupils and the enthusiasm for learning that they show in return," the recent Ofsted report on Greenacres said.

Nursery pupils at Greenacres Primary School. From left: Ladds Fisher, Tyler Fisher and Brody Garratt

The school has seen new branding, new uniform and several other changes in the past year. Rules to be 'ready, respectful and safe' have also been implemented and are based on research undertaken by leaders at the school.

Pupils love partaking in free weekly music lessons, playing a range of brass and wind instruments amongst others. Its evident that this builds children's confidence and helps them to thrive at the school.