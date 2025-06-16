'I am so proud of everything that we do here' - the school focused on nurturing where pupils are proud to be 'Grangers'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury is built on nurturing its pupils in the best way possible.

The school is one big family, a community, and staff seek to build strong relationships with children from day one.

Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury.

If a pupil embraces the school's values of trying their best, being kind, having curiosity, and being honest and respectful, then they are a 'Granger'.

Headteacher Charlie Summers describes the school as a "special" place. She takes immense pride in ensuring that pupils have everything they need to succeed.

The main goals at Grange Primary are for children to be healthy, happy and enjoying their learning. And they evidently do.