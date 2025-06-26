Two boys arrested after 'disorder' at Shrewsbury B&M shop results in teenager needing stitches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at the store in Brixton Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury yesterday evening (Wednesday, June 25).

Police were called at around 5.25pm to an altercation in the car park and in the entrance of the shop.

A 16-year-old boy sustained an injury to his arm, which police have said is not life-threatening or life-changing, but did require stitches.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and remain in custody as enquiries continue.

B&M in Brixton Way, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Detective Constable Threlkeld said: “We understand this is an unsettling incident for the local community and enquiries are ongoing to establish what has occurred.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, either at the store, in the car park or nearby or those who may have seen a group of boys on Brixton Road just prior to the incident.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which could support our investigation.

“Please call 01905 973312 if you have any information.

“You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on their website or by calling 0800 555111.”