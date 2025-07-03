Two men arrested - one for possession of offensive weapon - after fight in Telford town centre

A fight broke out near Southwater Library in Telford at around 2.15pm today (Thursday, July 3) in front of patrolling Police Community Support Officers.

Response officers quickly rushed to the scene to assist with the incident.

Telford and Wrekin Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possessing an offensive weapon while another man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both men remain in police custody.

A post by Telford and Wrekin Police said: "Two men have been arrested following a fight in Telford town centre this afternoon.

"Police Community Support Officers were patrolling Southwater near the library when the fight broke out in front of them.

"Response officers quickly attended the scene to assist and arrested one of the men on suspicion of assault and the another man was arrested on suspicion of assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon."