Two women arrested for drink drive offences after separate collisions in north Shropshire towns

West Mercia Police officers were called to a collision involving two cars on Alkington Road in Whitchurch at around 6.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 2).

Police said nobody was seriously injured in the collision. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Shortly afterwards, at around 7pm, officers were called to Bletchley Road in Market Drayton to a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, aged 69, who was the driver of the vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a post on social media, Market Drayton, Wem and Whitchurch Police said both women remain in police custody as enquiries continue.