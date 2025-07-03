Two women arrested for drink drive offences after separate collisions in north Shropshire towns
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving offences after two separate collisions in north Shropshire towns.
West Mercia Police officers were called to a collision involving two cars on Alkington Road in Whitchurch at around 6.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 2).
Police said nobody was seriously injured in the collision. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shortly afterwards, at around 7pm, officers were called to Bletchley Road in Market Drayton to a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman, aged 69, who was the driver of the vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
In a post on social media, Market Drayton, Wem and Whitchurch Police said both women remain in police custody as enquiries continue.