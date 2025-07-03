AFC Telford United finally complete move for Derby County frontman

Ilesanmi, 20, was a target of Kevin Wilkin and the Bucks last season but his club Derby preferred to send the forward on loan to step two of non-league.

Now, having been released by the Rams at the end of the season and with Telford preparing for life back at step two, a deal has been struck to bring the athletic front-runner to the SEAH Stadium.

Ilesanmi instead spent the second half of last season on loan at Torquay United of National League South, for whom he made four substitute appearances, with an injury in between.

The frontman, who can in a number of attacking roles, becomes Telford's fourth new signing of the summer, with 15 players committed to the club for the new season.

New AFC Telford United forward recruit Manny Ilesanmi has checked in after leaving Derby County.

Boss Wilkin said: "Yeah, we were aware of him last season, and tried to get him in, but they (Derby) wanted him to play at Step two. That was where they pitched it and where they felt we needed to be playing, so we’ve had to be a little bit patient with it, but once we knew he was available, we stepped up our interest.”

“He’s got the profile, a young, up-and-coming player that needs a run of games.

"He's got to gain that little bit of experience but certainly he’s the right age, he’s a physical, strong lad and we need some options across the front, striking options, and he'll certainly provide that.”

Ilesanmi only moved to Championship club Derby's under-21s team last summer from first club Harrogate Town. He spent three years at Harrogate until 2024, with Town recently promoted to the Football League, and the forward made six senior appearances in all.

There were also loans away from his north Yorkshire parent club at Scarborough Athletic and Basford United.

The Bucks will hope Ilesanmi can make a similar impact to that of his former Derby academy team-mate Harry Hawkins, the midfielder who enjoyed a productive loan with Telford on the way to promotion last season.

New AFC Telford United forward recruit Manny Ilesanmi has checked in after leaving Derby County.

“Yeah, hopefully," Wilkin said when asked about a burgeoning relationship with the Rams. "I think that we spoke to Derby about Manny and one or two other players there as well.

"They produce good players that do come through and others who perhaps have to take a step back to move forwards through non-league to get back into full-time football.

"Speaking with people I know in and around Derby, they recommended Manny and said 'yeah, definitely give him a shot' - so here we are.”

The forward follows Burton midfielder Charlie Williams, Bromsgrove Sporting's Jamie Meddows and Alex Fletcher of Tamworth through the door so far this summer.

Ilesanmi said: "I just want to help build on that success and help the team as much as I can.

"I have heard all about the support from the fans, so I hope to be able to give them more to celebrate, with goals."