Several changes coming to Shropshire bus services as new timetables released

From Monday, March 31 and throughout April, several changes to bus services in the Shropshire Council area will take effect.

Changes include new operators, revised timetables as well as the extension of some routes, along with the cancellation of the 3A.

The service, which currents runs from Harlescott/Belvidere to Shrewsbury Bus Station, will be replaced, in part, by the new route 23A.

A new commercial service for commuters will also be launched at the end of the month, running between Oswestry, the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Much Wenlock.

April 1 will also see the return of the annual open-top sightseeing bus tour that runs from Shrewsbury to Ironbridge.

Each year the bus takes tourists - and interested locals - from Shrewsbury town centre past Shrewsbury Abbey, Attingham Park, Wroxeter Roman city, Ironbridge and Much Wenlock.

Arriva buses at Shrewsbury Bus Station

All changes, including the above, are outlined below:

From Monday, March 31

Service 125 (Bridgnorth/Kidderminster) Diamond Buses will continue to operate the service with an updated timetable from April 20.

Service 436 (Bridgnorth/Shrewsbury) [Select Bus Services]. The service has been reviewed to provide a more efficient and direct service between Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury, as well as addressing any duplication in areas served by the 437 (Broseley/Shrewsbury). There will be a reduction in the amount of 436 journeys operating in and out of Harley, as these will now be covered by the 437. Additionally, Barrow Street in Much Wenlock will now be served by the 437 instead of the 436.

Service 437 (Shrewsbury/Broseley) [Tanat Valley Coaches]. The 437 has been extended to include Broseley - the change connects Shrewsbury and Broseley by bus for the first time in 50 years.

Service 576 (Oswestry/Baschurch/Shrewsbury) [Tanat Valley Coaches]. The service has been reviewed to ensure efficiency and punctuality and a new timetable will come in to effect.

Service X6 (Oswestry/Royal Shrewsbury Hospital/Much Wenlock). Tanat Valley Coaches is launching a commercial service between Oswestry, the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Much Wenlock for commuters.

From April 1

Service 53 (Ellesmere/Oswestry) [Arriva Midlands]. Elements of this service, school journeys Monday to Friday and the full Saturday timetable were temporarily awarded to Lakeside Coaches from January 2025. From Tuesday, April 1, the previously mentioned elements will be provided by Arriva Midlands.

Service T1 (Shrewsbury/Ironbridge – Sightseeing Tour). Regional Transport Ltd will provide its annual open-top sightseeing tour from April 1. Operating every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the first Sunday of each month until September 30. Operating from Shrewsbury town centre past The Abbey, Salop Leisure, Attingham Park, Wroxeter, Ironbridge and Much Wenlock. For full details please visit Regional Transport Ltd's website.

From April 5

Service 501 (Ellesmere/Shrewsbury) [Lakeside Coaches]. The service has been reviewed on Saturdays and a new timetable will come into effect from Saturday, April 5.

From April 26

Service 1 (Monkmoor, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised route and timetable. All journeys will serve Woodcote Way, between Monkmoor Road and Conway Drive.

Service 3A (Harlescott/Belvidere to Shrewsbury Bus Station) [Arriva Midlands]. Service cancelled and replaced, in part, by new route 23A (see below).

Service 17 (Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. The 7.46am departure from Shrewsbury Business Park to Shrewsbury Bus Station will depart at 7.56am on Mondays to Saturdays and will operate 10 minutes later throughout.

Service 23/23A (Belvidere, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised route and timetable. Most journeys on route 23 will run between Shrewsbury Bus Station and Belvidere (Belvidere Road/Mynd Close Junction) only. To ensure punctuality can be met, the frequency has been revised. The 3A has also been incorporated in part into the timetable as the 23A.

Service 24 (Sundorne, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Minor amendments to some of the early Saturday journeys and early evening, to allow more efficient scheduling.

Service 25 (Harlescott, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Minor amendments to some of the early evening journeys, Monday to Saturday, to allow more efficient scheduling.

Service 26/26A (Meole Village, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised timetable to ensure punctuality of the service. School journeys operating to and from Meole Brace School are number 26A.

Service X12 (Newport/Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands] – Minor changes to the timetable to improve punctuality.

From April 28

Service 9 (Bridgnorth/Wolverhampton) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised route and timetable on schooldays only from April 28.