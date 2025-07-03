Telford home hit with enforcement notice over 'unauthorised storage of scrap vehicles and untidy land'

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, a complaint about the property on Withywood Drive in Malinslee was received last month.

The enforcement notice, which was served on Tuesday (July 1) outlines an alleged breach of "unauthorised storage of scrap vehicles and untidy land".

Withywood Drive, Malinslee. Photo: Google

Local planning authorities have the power to serve notices on landowners and occupiers requiring them to carry out works to improve land which they consider to be negatively affecting the amenity of an area.

Also known as an 'untidy land notice', such a notice can require a wide range of works to be carried out including clearance or repairs and failure to comply can lead to prosecution in court and a maximum fine of £1,000.

The notice on the property will take effect on August 1.