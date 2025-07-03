Diogo Jota's heartbreaking wedding pictures just two weeks before tragedy

The former Wolves striker, who died alongside brother Andre Silva in a car crash in the early hours of this morning, is a picture of happiness alongside his wife and three children.

Diogo Jota and his family at his wedding (Picture: Diogo Jota/X)

The couple were married in Porto surrounded by close family, just two weeks ago, and shared the pictures across social media with the caption: "Yes, forever."

Diogo Jota and bride Rute Cardoso (Picture: Diogo Jota/X)

Jota joined Wolves in 2017, his goals helping to lead them from the Championship into Europe, before leaving for Liverpool - where he recently won the Premier League title.