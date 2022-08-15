Roadworks start to create new access for supermarket on outskirts of Shrewsbury

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 15/08/22 Roadworks near to the site of a new Aldi being built, at Battlefield, Shrewsbury..

The works for the new Aldi store will involve the widening of the existing road, a new turn in lane and the entrance to the site constructed.

Disruption for the work that started on Monday involved lane closures and signs only so is not expected to be too bad.

But signs close on Battlefield Road are warning of the work continuing until November 4 with more disruption to come.

The works are being carried out under a permit supplied by Shropshire Council.

A council spokesman said: "The more disruptive works will be during the second phase of works, but we are still reviewing the traffic management proposals and dates at the moment with the contractor.

"Further extensive traffic management will be required for the second phase of works - dates yet to be agreed - which will include the construction of a new pedestrian crossing, and final resurfacing and lining works."

Meanwhile construction on the store, planned to replace the one close by in Arlington Way, continues with frames built.

Aldi received permission for the new store in March, which will have wider aisles and more tills to reduce congestion currently experienced by shoppers using the store in Arlington Way.

Work began earlier this year when photos showed excavators preparing the land for the new supermarket being built next to Battlefield Roundabout which connects the A49 and A53.

Bosses have said the new branch will retain all 25 jobs, and create 15 new vacancies, generating £1 million in wages annually.

The store is due to be accessed via a new junction off Battlefield Road, which will be widened to create a right-turn lane in an effort to avoid disrupting traffic flow.

Councillors had expressed their concerns that the increased traffic could lead to queues, but bosses explained the reason for the relocation at a Shropshire Council meeting last year.

George Brown, Aldi’s regional property director, said the existing store in Arlington Way has been in place since 1992, but the business has outgrown the site.

“While we were able to extend the store in 2006, it’s still 40 per cent smaller than our current design and can no longer accommodate the full range of products or customer demand,” he told councillors.

Mr Brown said a legal agreement would ensure the Arlington Way site is marketed for employment use, excluding retail, for 10 years – effectively representing a “land swap” for the allocated employment site the new store will occupy.

An existing veteran oak tree and the public footpath crossing the site will be retained.

The site lies 265 metres from the registered battlefield associated with the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403.